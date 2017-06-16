- Above, Cathy Kelley looks at what Lana has been saying on Twitter about her upcoming title match against Naomi at Money in the Bank this Sunday.

Sunday at #MITB I'll make @NaomiWWE regret FOREVER laughing at me.I'll CRUSH your GLOW.Becoming the 1st RAVISHING Smackdown Women's Champion pic.twitter.com/F0HSHgtOhV — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2017

- Entertainment Weekly took a first look at the action-horror film, Mohawk, which has Luke Harper playing a part in the film. It's world premiere will be at this year's Fantasia International Film Festival and is described as:

"Set in 1814, [Director] Geoghegan's film concerns two Mohawk warriors and their British lover who are pursued by murderous American military renegades hellbent on revenge."

- Ricochet looks to be a fan of Titus O'Neil's "Titus Brand," and apparently wants in on the group. Via his Twitter:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.