WWE has officially released the first four names to be included in this year's 32-women Mae Young Classic.

Toni Storm (current Progress Women's Champion), NXT Stars, Lacey Evans and Sarah Logan, and Princesa Sugehit (who has 20 years of experience, working for companies such as CMLL and AAA) were announced in WWE's article.

The tournament will be taped on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University with a live finals on September 12.

