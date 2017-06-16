- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves plugging his "Bring It To The Table" interview with The Hardys.
- Roman Reigns tweeted the following on his big SummerSlam announcement to be made on Monday's RAW:
Not everyone is going to like what I say, but you don't want to miss it.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 15, 2017
My Yard. My Rules. #Raw #BornToReign pic.twitter.com/r3T1h5Ofpq
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.