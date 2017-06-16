- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Corey Graves plugging his "Bring It To The Table" interview with The Hardys.

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Rezar turns 23 years old today while ECW Original The Sandman turns 54. Also, today would have been the 58th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following on his big SummerSlam announcement to be made on Monday's RAW:

Not everyone is going to like what I say, but you don't want to miss it.

My Yard. My Rules. #Raw #BornToReign pic.twitter.com/r3T1h5Ofpq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 15, 2017

