Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Richmond, Virginia:

Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bononi

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

* Liv Morgan and Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

* Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Heavy Machinery

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross

* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade "Cien" Almas

