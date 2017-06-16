Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

It looks like several WWE Hall of Famers will be appearing at Sunday's Money In the Bank pay-per-view, likely for the WWE Title match between Randy Orton and champion Jinder Mahal.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a segment with Legends is planned for the pay-per-view with Bob Orton Jr., Ric Flair, Larry Hennig, Greg Gagne and Baron Von Raschke all confirmed to be booked. Other Legends such as Ted DiBiase Sr., Rocky Johnson and Gerald Brisco are rumored to appear.

