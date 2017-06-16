WWE has added a match to this Sunday's Money in the Bank Kickoff and it will be The Hype Bros vs. The Colons. Zack Ryder returned to TV this past week, after being out for seven months with a knee injury.

Below is the updated card for the June 18th MITB PPV from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women's MITB Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lana vs. Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Kickoff

The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.