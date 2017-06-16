WWE has added a match to this Sunday's Money in the Bank Kickoff and it will be The Hype Bros vs. The Colons. Zack Ryder returned to TV this past week, after being out for seven months with a knee injury.
The #HypeBros @ZackRyder & @MojoRawleyWWE reunite THIS SUNDAY on @WWE #MITB Kickoff to face @WWE_Primo & @WWEEpico! https://t.co/rJm2OqWDYg pic.twitter.com/kqXI8FZUl4— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2017
Below is the updated card for the June 18th MITB PPV from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Women's MITB Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Lana vs. Naomi
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Kickoff
The Hype Bros vs. The Colons
