Source: WWE

Alexa Bliss spoke with WWE on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"How dare you? Of course I expected to rise so quickly. I know what I'm capable of. Even though other people didn't know, I was going to make sure they knew exactly who Alexa Bliss was, and I was going to make sure they never forgot it."

Not winning a title in NXT:

"I came in under the radar, and I made sure I used that to my advantage. The mentality I had was, 'You don't think I'm going to be anything big? Well, watch me.'"

Balance between helping Blake and Murphy and focusing on herself:

"You know, it was a great time being with Blake & Murphy. I always made sure that, even if their matches weren't going the way they wanted to, they went the way that I wanted to. And with that, it was pretty easy to take time separate from that and hone my craft in the ring. When it was time for me to get in the ring, I was ready."

Alexa Bliss also discussed her future goals. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

