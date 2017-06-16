- Above, WWE looked at six of the strangest things hung above a ladder. The video includes: a gold medal, a taser, custody of Rey Mysterio's son, a ceramic duck, a briefcase that would give the winner control of the WWE, and a gold record/record contract.
- Via Sporting News, Showtime announced Mauro Ranallo will be the Play-by-Play Announcer for the upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on August 26. Mauro retweeted the article once the news broke:
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Meet the Showtime TV team that will call the PPV megafight https://t.co/ZM3RbK5Wnc— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 16, 2017
