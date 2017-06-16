Source: Sportskeeda

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal spoke with Sportskeeda recently as he prepares for his title defence against Randy Orton at Money In The Bank. Below are some of the highlights from the interview:

"I think The Rock would be my perfect pick just because he's such a huge Superstar and growing up he was one of my favourites, you know he was my idol. Just everything – from the way he spoke to his fashion sense to his style in the ring – you know he was a very fierce competitor. He was very strong and was always in tremendous shape and great on the microphone, very entertaining. So that would be my dream opponent of all time, to work a programme with the Rock. You know I think it's still possible and can happen one day. He likes to come back to the WWE every once in a while. I think it's a real chance that the opportunity can come to fruition."

Thoughts on The Undertaker's apparent retirement:

"I believe there is another chapter left but that's the thing about the WWE, that's the thing with Undertaker, he's so mysterious, he's so unpredictable, you don't know what that chapter's going to be.You know he can pop up anytime, he can pop on RAW or on SmackDown. He can pop up at WrestleMania, you just never know, but I believe that he still has something left. But that's just my opinion. Even if he's done, he'll go down as one of the greatest of all time."

His pick for the Women's MITB match:

"I think it's a great opportunity for the women. You know WWE is very progressive and the women's division is moving forward. They have a match just like the WWE male Superstars are having and it's tremendous. It shows equality, which I know WWE is very proud about. It's a chance to showcase the Women's division because I do believe they are tremendous, tremendous athletes. They hold their own against any of the matches that the men are having. As far as winning, I'm going to say, Carmella. We haven't seen a lot of her, she's unpredictable and is kind of the dark horse. I would like to see her win."

Jinder also commented on whether an India tour will be happening any time soon, his relationship with The Great Khali, and more. Read the entire interview here.

