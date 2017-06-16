WWE announced the following today:

NXT Women's Champion Asuka will put her coveted title on the line against the crazed Nikki Cross on the June 28 episode of NXT. The title showdown will be a Last Woman Standing Match, further adding to the uncertainty and chaos surrounding the huge championship contest.

The extreme stipulation was a logical next step in Asuka and Cross's rivalry after the two brawled throughout Full Sail University on the June 14 episode of NXT. Along with Ruby Riot, they competed in a Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Women's Title. After Riot had been eliminated, Asuka and Cross fought outside the arena, only to return and eventually crash through a table, leaving them laid out in a heap of carnage.

Asuka's record-breaking NXT Women's Title reign has overcome many obstacles, but she has yet to face a challenger as crazy as Cross in a bout that caters to chaos like a Last Woman Standing Match. Will we see the end of The Empress of Tomorrow's historic title reign?

Find out on Wednesday, June 28, at 8/7C on the award-winning WWE Network.