The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

They lock up. Hawkins hits an arm drag on Axel. Axel kicks Hawkins and goes for the Perfect-Plex, Hawkins rolls out of the ring though. Axel pulls Hawkins up to the apron by his hair and slams his head off the top turnbuckle. Hawkins falls into the ring. Axel briefly locks in a headlock, Hawkins sends Axel to the ropes. Axel slams Hawkins. Axel hits a shoulder block on Hawkins and pins him for a one count. Axel briefly locks in another headlock on Hawkins before being sent to the ropes again. Axel ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins. Axel kicks Hawkins. Axel sends Hawkins into the corner before clotheslining him. Axel pins Hawkins for a two count. Axel briefly locks in another headlock before Hawkins strikes him and sends him to the mat. Hawkins punches Axel several times. Hawkins locks in a headlock on Axel, Axel fights out of it. Hawkins slams Axel to the mat. Hawkins stomps Axel before pinning him for a one count. Hawkins locks in another headlock, Axel again fights out of it. Hawkins kicks Axel's shoulder. Hawkins his a back suplex on Axel before pinning him for a two count. Axel eventually regains control and attempts the Perfect-Plex again, Hawkins kicks him in the mid section though. Hawkins attempts a neckbreaker, Axel reverses it into the Perfect-Plex. Axel pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Curtis Axel

A recap of of the Two Out Of Three Falls RAW Tag-Team Championship Match from RAW is shown featuring a draw between The Hardys (Matt and Jeff) and the RAW Tag-Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the verbal exchange between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins.

Gran Metalik and Ariya Daivari make their entrances.

Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari

Daivari pushes Metalik. Metalik briefly locks in a headlock on Daivari. Daivari sends Metalik to the ropes, Metalik comes back with a shoulder block on Daivari. They exchange wrist locks before Daivari locks in a headlock on Metalik. Metalik sends Daivari to the ropes, Daivari comes back with a shoulder block of his own on Metalik. Metalik hits an arm drag on Daivari. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by Daivari. Daivari attempts an arm drag, Metalik springboards off the top rope though. Metalik hits a modified arm drag on Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Metalik goes for a baseball slide, Daivari gets out of the way and back into the ring. Metalik connects with a cross body from off the top rope. Metalik pins Daivari for a two count. Daivari eventually hits a hip toss in Metalik as we head into a commercial break.

Daivari sends Metalik into the turnbuckles as we return from the commercial break. Metalik kicks Daivari in the face before hitting a modified facebuster. Metalik hits a missile dropkick from off the second rope before pinning Daivari for a two count. Daivari goes out to the apron. Metalik jumps over the top rope and connects with a hurricanrana to Daiavari to the outside from off the apron. Metalik rolls Daivari into the ring. Metalik hits an elbow drop from off the top rope on Daivari. Metalik pins Daivari for a two count. Daivari briefly pulls at the mask of Metalik, Metalik pushes him away. Daivari hits a hammerlock twisted into a short-arm lariat before pinning Metalik for the win.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

A recap is shown of the verbal exchange from last week's RAW between Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman leading to Samoa Joe choking out Paul Heyman with the Coquina Clutch.

A recap of the opening segment from RAW is shown to close the show featuring a brawl between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

