- Above is new video from "This Week In WWE" looking at John Cena joining the campaign by the Gates Foundation and Rotary International to end polio. As noted, Cena interviewed Bill Gates for NBC's "Today" show this week.

WWE stock was up 0.29% today, closing at $20.91 per share. Today's high was $20.91 and the low was $20.59.

- As noted, today would have been the 58th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior. Vince McMahon tweeted the following on the former WWE Champion:

Today, we remember one of the most charismatic @WWE Champions in history. Happy birthday, @UltimateWarrior. pic.twitter.com/NwYcW22rq3 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 16, 2017

