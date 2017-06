WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be making an announcement on ESPN SportsCenter this coming Monday morning at 10:30am EST.

Speculation is that Rollins will be announcing that he's on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game. It's been rumored since early June that Rollins would be getting the cover this year.

