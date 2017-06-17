Source: Uproxx

Glacier spoke with Uproxx on a number of wrestling topics surrounding his time in WCW. Here are some of the highlights:

"Someone sent me an article a while back, just recently, actually, where they said that … 'Pentagon and Lucha Underground is where Glacier was supposed to be.' And someone that sent it to me said, 'That's gotta make you mad.' I said, 'No. I actually agree with it.'"

Pursuing his dream in WCW:

"You can't always control what happens to you, but you can always, always, always control how you react to it. Period. So I hope that helps, and if anyone's listening to this, and they're wanting to pursue whatever their dream is, wrestling or not, is don't let people rent space in your head, and don't let people stop you from whatever it is you love doing. Because the greatest gift you could ever give yourself is pursuing a career in life, something you can make a living doing that you absolutely love and I can say during my whole run in WCW, those few years when we were 250-plus days on the road, I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt — being in a different hotel room, different bed every night. Sometimes sleeping in an airport to catch a red eye flight … there was not one single time that I ever remember waking up and putting my feet on the floor and saying, 'Oh God, I got to go do this again today.' Not one time ever, and I wish every person could experience what that feels like."

Timing of the Glacier gimmick in 1996:

"Wrestling usually mimics what's popular in society, what's out there that is making money for society. Mortal Kombat was a huge thing in the early 90s, going into the mid 90s, and that was really what happened was … Turner saw an opportunity to capitalize on something that they felt was a good risk. And, as you and I were talking earlier I mentioned to you that, [Diamond Dallas Page] has a great saying where he says, 'Give me talent, give me luck, or give me timing. I'll take timing every single time.' And as I look back on it, no one knew then that the timing might've needed to be a little bit earlier."

