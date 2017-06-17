- Above is the 2012 Money in the Bank WWE Title Contract Ladder Match featuring John Cena, Kane, Chris Jericho, Big Show, and The Miz. John Cena would end up climbing the ladder and retrieving the briefcase for the win. After announcing when he would cash-in, Cena ended up not winning the title after Big Show interfered on the Raw 1000 episode.

- Conor McGregor will be facing Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on August 26 on Showtime. Yesterday, Enzo Amore didn't waste any time sending a shot towards the UFC Lightweight Champion:

.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn't, I will. — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017

In August of last year, McGregor drew the ire of many WWE Superstars when he called out a number of them, including John Cena, who he called "A big, fat 40 year old."

