- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring crazy ladder moments in WWE 2K17. At number one, Randy Orton pulls off an RKO on Bray Wyatt from the top of the ladder in the middle of the ring to the floor (while crashing through another ladder).

According to PWInsider , WWE has taped a new batch of Southpaw Regional Wrestling in the past week. No set release date has been announced yet for the new episodes.

- On his Instagram, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal showed fans in a video the hard work it takes to be the champ. He also made mention of fans' comments about steroids and WWE's Wellness Policy that have followed him since transforming his physique. Mahal wrote:

"Would you like to see more of the work and training that goes into being The WWE Champion? Thinking of making this a regular occurrence. I'm sure some of you will suggest I don't, just so you can continue making 'Steroid' and 'Wellness Policy' comments, without seeing the work that goes in. In an attempt to temporarily make yourselves feel better about the discomfort you have with yourself, as a result of all the work you are NOT doing. But please, if it makes you feel significant in any way, keep them coming. I know I look good! Just know that it will not improve your body or confidence, only getting off the couch and doing the work will."

