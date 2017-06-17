- At Wrestlecon 2017, Colt Cabana had a match against Ryback and right off the bat, Cabana got a mic and asked Ryback, "Are we good?" This is in reference to Cabana's CM Punk interview where Punk spoke negatively about Ryback in November of 2014. Cabana tried to have fun on the mic and playfully wrestling, but Ryback wasn't in the mood for jokes.

- Last night, PWG held their Man on the Silver Mountain event in Los Angeles, California. Here are the full results:

* Chuck Taylor defeated Trevor Lee

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Jake Crist and Jason Cade

* Keith Lee defeated Lio Rush

* The Unbreakable F'N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) defeated War Machine

* Sami Callihan defeated Matt Sydal

* Jeff Cobb defeated Trent

* The Leaders Of The New School (Marty Scurll & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeat reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly

* After the main event, Chuck Taylor challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for a PWG World Heavyweight Title Match at their July event.

- The Young Bucks posted a link of which Hot Topic stores will be carrying their merchandise in the near future:

Here's a list of the @HotTopic stores you'll be able to find our merch! They're already avail in various CA stores! https://t.co/N0z0yAWiqP — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 17, 2017

Speaking of merchandise, according to Matt Jackson, they set an all-time record while in Brisbane, Australia:

Brisbane, Australia was absolutely unreal. Blown away by the support. New all time merch record. I'm crying. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) June 16, 2017

