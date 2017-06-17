Former UFC female bantamweight champion Holly Holm finally ended her losing streak, defeating Bethe Correia in the main event Saturday of UFC Fight Night 111. The card aired live on UFC Fight Pass from Singapore.

Holm, who had dropped three in a row including a decision defeat earlier this year to Germaine de Randamie for the featherweight title, landed with a head-kick in the third round that signaled the end for Correia.

Marcin Tybura scored the biggest win of his career, defeating former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski via decision. The other two main card bouts also went to the scorecards, as Colby Covington bested Dong Hyun Kim and Rafael dos Anjos downed Tarec Saffiedine.

* Holly Holm def. Bethe Correia via KO (head-kick) at 1:09 of Round 3

* Marcin Tybura def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

* Colby Covington def. Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

* Rafael dos Anjos def. Tarec Saffiedine via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Jon Tuck def. Takanori Gomi via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:12 of Round 1

* Walt Harris def. Cyril Asker via TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 1

* Alex Caceres def. Rolando Dy via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

* Ulka Sasaki def. Justin Scoggins via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19 of Round 2

* Li Jingliang def. Frank Camacho via unanimous decision (29-27, 28-27, 29-27)

* Russell Doane def. Kwan Ho Kwak via KO (strike) at 4:09 of Round 1

* Naoki Inoue def. Carls John de Tomas via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Lucie Pudilova def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

