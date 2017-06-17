- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the greatest Money in the Bank contract cash-ins. It features Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 and Edge in 2006.

- Yesterday, a fan asked Rob Van Dam if he had retired from wrestling. RVD retweeted it and said that he wasn't, but instead has been very selective (using a dollar sign instead of an "s"). RVD had a short run with the WWE in 2013 into 2014.

Nah. I just do it very $electively now. https://t.co/DfwsEVzcGi — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) June 17, 2017

