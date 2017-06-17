- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the greatest Money in the Bank contract cash-ins. It features Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 and Edge in 2006.

- This week, WWE held another tryout at the Performance Center, bringing in 40 individuals from five different countries. The group included athletes from powerlifting, bodybuilding, MMA, and the independent wrestling scene, like "Crazzy Steve" Steve Scott who previously worked for Impact Wrestling.

Seth Rollins To Make WWE Announcement On Monday
- Yesterday, a fan asked Rob Van Dam if he had retired from wrestling. RVD retweeted it and said that he wasn't, but instead has been very selective (using a dollar sign instead of an "s"). RVD had a short run with the WWE in 2013 into 2014.


