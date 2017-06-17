According to PWInsider, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett are expected to start work on WWE TV this week. While they were initially looking to begin last month, plans were pushed back to this week. The duo had previously worked for Impact Wrestling and left the company in March.

Maria's first run with the WWE began back in 2004 through the company's Diva Search. She stayed with WWE until being released in February of 2010. Since then, she's continued working in promotions like Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Also expected to return to SmackDown this week is Rusev, who was cleared for action after shoulder surgery in March.

