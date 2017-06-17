- WWE looked back at history and ran through every single Superstar to hold the WWE Championship. The video included names like Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.

- The Velveteen Dream did a quick interview with WWE and at one point was asked his thoughts on the current NXT Roster. His response:

"Top to bottom, left to right, the NXT roster reads, 'complacency.' Then again, maybe it's fear because if everyone isn't happy with where they are in 'Bobby Roode's NXT,' then obviously they fear him because no one has successfully challenged him. Hello, Bobby."

- Via his Twitter, Matt Hardy posted a photo showing all the different looks he used over the years as a wrestler.

NEVAH stop evolving. pic.twitter.com/xMxWXSkkoI — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 17, 2017

