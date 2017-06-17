- Above, Alexa Bliss talked about the upcoming Women's MITB match and wished she was involved in it. She predicted Carmella will win the match. Below are Bayley, Ember Moon, and Ruby Riot who also give their thoughts on this Sunday's match. Bayley also predicted Carmella, Ember Moon went with Tamina, and Ruby picked Becky Lynch.

- WWE asked fans: "Who would you consider WWE's most valuable Superstar in 2017 thus far?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: AJ Styles (30 percent), Roman Reigns (10 percent), Alexa Bliss (7 percent), Samoa Joe (7 percent), and John Cena (6 percent).

- Xavier Woods bumped into his "Frenemy" Kenny Omega at this year's CEO Fighting Game Championships. The two did some smack talking at one point during the event and the stage setup just happens to be a wrestling ring.

Ran into my frenemy @KennyOmegamanX at #CEO we were cordial long enough to get a picture before the insults began. Not good to see you?? pic.twitter.com/KPSGmF53Lj — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 17, 2017

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Top 8 going on right now!

Stream:https://t.co/6cEmN2nzUb

Bracket: https://t.co/ZkvWZ5IoLl pic.twitter.com/sKR7Agzjmu — CEO Gaming (@CEOGaming) June 17, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.