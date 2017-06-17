- Above, despite heading to the IHeartRadio Music Awards this Sunday, Nikki Bella says she just might have to fly in and be the sixth participant in the Women's MITB Ladder Match. Nikki also called herself a "Proud Mama" as she gets to see the division continue to receive opportunities and told Brie to get in shape, because they need to get back to WWE.

- Currently, Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for this week's episode of Raw (6/19). After that, he is expected to be at each Raw leading up to the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9, where he will defend his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe. Lesnar is also scheduled to show up at the post-PPV Raw.

- Goldberg posted a video from 1988 during his college days as a Georgia Bulldog. He made sure to note the hair, the gold chain, and how he looked a little bit like John Travolta. Goldberg finished up his recent run with the WWE at WrestleMania 33, where he lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar, but did leave the door open for a potential return down the road.

