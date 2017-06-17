- Above, Cathy Kelley took a look at what it means for the WWE as John Cena is now considered a free agent. Cena is scheduled to return on the July 4 episode of SmackDown.

- Today, during a Q&A on her Twitter, Renee Young was asked if she will ever wrestle. Young didn't think so, answering another fan's question, she said that she's never aspired to be a wrestler, she's a TV host.

All signs point to nahhhhh ?? https://t.co/93xyIbc43O — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017

Bc I never aspired to be a wrestler. Im a tv host. Have been since I was 20. https://t.co/gA9J7kaenP — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 17, 2017

