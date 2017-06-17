Source: Sportskeeda

Becky Lynch spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think it was one of the writers or Road Dogg. I can't be a hundred percent sure but I just know that it was one of those things where it was, "Are we sure we can do this?", and then I think seeing the caliber of talent we have on SmackDown, they were like, "Yes we can do this and yes it's gonna be great!"

In a mixed tag team match, who would she want to team with:

"Currently, AJ Styles, because it's not just a moniker, he is Phenomenal. He's just incredible, one of the best that we have and have ever had. I think our entrances are quite a bit similar so I think that we could come up with something pretty awesome to do there. ...I think we'd be unstoppable as a tag team."

Who came up with her finisher and who named it:

"Actually, it was Goldust who came up with it. The name was something that Simon Gotch came up with. I was trying to figure out a name for it and he's actually very good at wordplay, so he came up with that."

Becky Lynch also discussed the Mae Young Classic and who she would want to main event against. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

