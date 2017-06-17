Source: USA Today

Charlotte Flair spoke with USA Today's "For the Win" section before her upcoming MITB Ladder Match this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank. Here are some of the highlights:

"Even though we've all been able to pick it up and feel what it's like in person, they are all different sizes and it's much different trying to use it when you have 15,000 people watching. It's way different being in front of an audience and when your adrenaline is flowing in that moment. I really don't know what to expect, to be honest."

Alexa Bliss' continued success over on Raw:

"I think when one girl does well, we all do well. I couldn't be more proud of her. It's another showcase of what NXT does for girls because she's NXT homegrown."

See Also Charlotte On What She Thought When She Was Moved To SmackDown Live, Becky Lynch Being Her Rock

The Mae Young Classic:

"It adds more depth and provides more exposure. It will be an opportunity to talk about Mae Young's history and what she accomplished a bit more. It will get the main roster girls down to NXT to feel the excitement of the tournament. The women have been so busy in the last year that the girls who came from NXT haven't had the chance to get back to Orlando and see all the buzz about Asuka and what's happening. I'm excited to just watch the tournament and I hope I can get down there in person. I think it will be awesome."

Charlotte Flair also discussed working in a film and Talking Smack. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.