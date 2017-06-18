Yesterday we asked who you thought would win the MITB Contract Ladder Match between Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Dolph Ziggler. The voting was pretty one-sided with Corbin getting the largest share. Zayn came in second with everyone else getting votes except for Kevin Owens. A group of you guys are hoping for a Rusev run-in where could potentially steal the briefcase and hold it hostage until he receives a WWE title shot.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Scooter:

"Sami Zayn could win Money in the Bank, but lose it to Baron Corbin in a match between the two. Baron Corbin challenges Sami to a match where the winner gets the briefcase. Sami refuses repeatedly, but Corbin ultimately finds a way to get him to accept."

TheFlawedGoblin:

"I wish I cared but I don't. This is the first MITB PPV that I have felt literally nothing for. Just an indy favorite or personal favorite winning isn't enough anymore. I just know for a fact that under this current creative lack of direction no matter who wins it will be ultimately meaningless and 95% of the shows the WWE puts on are just plain boring. I no longer care for the 5% of entertainment we actually get. Until this company drastically shakes up their product, I can't get invested."

Billy Walker:

"I'm waiting for Rusev to show up on Sunday night and steal the briefcase while everyone's down...Would be an interesting scenario if a guy who wasn't in the match stole the case and held it hostage while he demands a title shot, wouldn't it?"

Whoops:

"The bae, Baron Corbin. Vince loves his tall rocker-type dudes and I gotta admit....I kind of like them too."

