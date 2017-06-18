As noted, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett are expected to start working on WWE TV this week as part of the SmackDown brand. While they were initially looking to begin last month, plans were pushed back to this week. The duo had previously worked for Impact Wrestling and left the company in March.

According to PWInsider, both Maria and Mike have been spotted in St. Louis where tonight's WWE Money in the Bank PPV is located.

There's also a photo making the rounds on Twitter of the duo reportedly at a St. Louis airport.


