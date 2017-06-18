- Above, Sasha Banks discussed the upcoming Women's MITB Ladder Match and said she was jealous because she isn't involved, but also happy for the other women. She predicted that Tamina will win the match.

Becky Lynch was asked about the Mae Young Classic. During the conversation, she indicated that MMA fighter, Shayna Baszler, is going to be involved in the tournament. Baszler also jumped into pro wrestling in 2015 and had a tryout with the WWE last September. Lynch said:

"I think it is a great opportunity for the wrestlers to show their talent on such a big stage and it is brilliant that they will have a complete show all to themselves. I'll be there to see every match and this can potentially change the entire scene of women's wrestling in the WWE. I am excited to see Shayna Baszler in the tournament. It is true that she does not have much experience in pro-wrestling, but her UFC background will give her a huge advantage."

- After hitting a big elbow in a recent NXT match, fans were asking The Velveteen Dream what he is calling the move. With a playful jab at NJPW Star Kazuchika Okada's "Rainmaker," he called it the "Purple Rainmaker."

In Case U were Wondering.....



That Elbow is called



The Purple RainMaker

Purple Reign or When Doves Fly

?? ?? pic.twitter.com/jPThvgGNQ9 — The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) May 29, 2017

