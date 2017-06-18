Source: The Straits Times

Finn Balor spoke with The Straits Times during his trip to Singapore. Here are some of the highlights:

"I arrived in Japan when I was 24. I was just a boy with no experience of the world, outside of Ireland. Through my eight years, I developed into a cultured human being and kept myself on an even keel with everything I'm doing now in WWE."

Getting trained "twice":

"I trained in the UK originally and when I went to Japan, I got retrained in the Japanese style. There's a lot of attention to detail. It's almost like I was trained twice. I really believe that the attention to detail in the dojos and the Japanese fighting spirit to never give up, was instilled in me at an early point."

"The Demon King" not showing up lately:

"That's the million dollar question, isn't it? The Demon King is something that I only channel on certain occasions. I can't really control myself. I have to be boxed into a corner. It has to be brought out. In recent times, I haven't been put in a situation whereby I needed to draw on that power. I'm sure in the future that will be something that will be needed."

