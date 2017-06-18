- Forbes has an article here looking at WWE's early plans at creating theme park attractions, that we mentioned earlier this month. It was noted that even if the company is looking at opening a smaller-scale attraction as part of a larger theme park, like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, it should anticipate spending upwards of $200 million.
- Chris Benoit's son, David, was at Friday night's WWE RAW live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. David lives in the area and has attended several WWE live events in Edmonton in the past. David, who has expressed interest in joining the business in the past, posted the photo below from inside the ring.
Im back at @Wwe Edmonton pic.twitter.com/b6NIC6gNRW— David benoit (@RealDavidBenoit) June 17, 2017
