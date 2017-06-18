Below is the final card for WWE Money In The Banks, which takes place tonight at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. As always, we will be providing live free coverage of the PPV, as well as the latest breaking news and spoilers leading to the PPV.

You enter your predictions for the show in our "Comments" section below. Here is what appears to be the final card:

WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Naomi (c) vs. Lana

WWE Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Carmella

Kickoff
The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

