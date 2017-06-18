Below is the final card for WWE Money In The Banks, which takes place tonight at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. As always, we will be providing live free coverage of the PPV, as well as the latest breaking news and spoilers leading to the PPV.
WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Naomi (c) vs. Lana
WWE Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Carmella
Kickoff
The Hype Bros vs. The Colons
