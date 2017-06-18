Below is the final card for WWE Money In The Banks, which takes place tonight at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. As always, we will be providing live free coverage of the PPV, as well as the latest breaking news and spoilers leading to the PPV.

You enter your predictions for the show in our "Comments" section below. Here is what appears to be the final card:

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Naomi (c) vs. Lana

WWE Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Carmella

Kickoff

The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

