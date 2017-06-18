Thanks to Aaron Probst for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada:

* Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retained over Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Akira Tozawa

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

