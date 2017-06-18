Thanks to Aaron Probst for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Calgary, Alberta, Canada:
* Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews
* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus retained over Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Akira Tozawa
* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt
