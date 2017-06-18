Thanks to David Featherstone for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Poughkeepsie, New York:

Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bononi

* Ember Moon and Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

* Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Heavy Machinery

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross

* Aleister Black and Roderick Strong defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade "Cien" Almas

