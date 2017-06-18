Source: Planeta Wrestling

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently did a media conference call to promote tonight's female Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Here's what she had to say, courtesy of Planeta Wrestling:

"Making history again! I think the possibilities are endless because now we have the option - maybe there'll be a Tables Ladders and Chars (TLC) match, maybe we'll see a women's Royal Rumble. And now with this tournament we're seeing on the WWE Network, that means, one, maybe there'll be women's Tag Titles - we're really scratching the surface on what we can do right now and it's really exciting to be a fan of WWE in general, but especially of women's wrestling."

Will she be cashing in the briefcase on the same night if she wins the MITB Ladder Match:

"Certainly if Lana wins the championship, I will definitely be cashing that in because there's no way I'm letting Lana be the champion of our division. But it depends, it depends on how hard that ladder match is. I'm not expecting a cakewalk. Ladder matches are heavy and solid and people get hurt in them. So we're going to have to see how I feel once I win."

If she has ever been in a Ladder Match:

"No, I've never been in a ladder match before. This is intimidating and it's daunting but I enjoy the pressure and the challenge. I love it."

