- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Chris Jericho and The Rock.
- The new "Table For 3" with Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly and Maryse has been confirmed to air on the WWE Network after tomorrow's RAW. Below is the synopsis:
"It's ladies night as Eve Torres, Maryse, and Kelly Kelly discuss life as a WWE Diva, and share some hilarious stories from their careers!"
