Source: TV Insider

Natalya spoke with TV Insider before her upcoming MITB Ladder Match (final card here). Here are some of the highlights:

"Without giving too much away, myself and everyone involved are determined to steal the show. We have every intention of doing that…it's historical. I was part of the first-ever women's tables match in 2010 with Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool and Layla. I remember wondering how I would wrestle around a table. It was hard to wrap my head around what we were doing there."

Working with ladders:

"A few days ago I worked with ladders for six hours. I'm not going to even tell you how much my body hurts. I thought my body hurt deadlifting and doing all my powerlifting. I'll tell you one thing. If you want a good workout, then start lifting ladders. I'm still really sore. Then I woke up the next day with all these bruises. I realized it was from lifting the ladder. They are really cumbersome. It's not like WWE is saying, 'You are girls, so we are going to give you the smaller ladder.' No, we are lifting the same ladders as the guys do. I feel like all the work in the gym has been paying off."

Having a spinoff show with her family:

"I don't know who wouldn't want to watch my dad, the Anvil, up close and personal. The Bella Twins have such a unique dynamic. They are almost like a little dynasty with Nikki with John [Cena] and Brie with Daniel [Bryan]. Then you have John Laurinaitis in there. So they definitely have the dynamic to pull off a Total Bellas. But if I was presented the opportunity to do a spinoff with the Hart family, you know I'm going to bring it," she continues. "Our family is so crazy...I learned my parents are slightly into hoarding things...I think we can pull off our own reality show."

Natalya also discussed The Mae Young Classic. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.