Thanks to our friends at BetWrestling for sending the following:
Baron Corbin is favored to win the MitB match, as he has been all along with odds of -350 so anything other than Corbin capturing the briefcase would be considered an upset. The competitor with the next best chances would be Shinsuke Nakamura, with odds of +500. In the Women's MitB Carmella's odds have increased with her now at -265 after being the favorite all along. Charlotte has the next best chances at +400.
Jinder Mahal has the most favorable odds on the card at -900. Orton winning in his hometown would be the greatest upset that could happen tonight. Naomi is favored to successfully retain the Smackdown Women's Championship at -270.
The smart money may still come in, sometimes this happens immediately before the event and often they don't happen at all. Worth mentioning is that the smart odds were 100% correct in their projections at Extreme Rules earlier this month.
WWE Money in the Bank Match
Baron Corbin -350
Sami Zayn +1200
Kevin Owens +2200
AJ Styles +1300
Shinsuke Nakamura +500
Dolph Ziggler +5000
WWE Women's Money in the Bank Match
Carmella -265
Becky Lynch +1050
Natalya +750
Charlotte Flair +400
Tamina +6000
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal(c) -900 vs Randy Orton +500
WWE Smackdown Women's Championship Match
Naomi(c) -270 vs Lana +190
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos(c) -185 vs The New Day +145
