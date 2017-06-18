- As seen above, John Cena has a new series on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel - Hard Nocks South Life. The series features Cena and his trainer, Rob "Spray" MacIntyre, from the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa.

- Lana tweeted the following on her match with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view:


- Below is video of Natalya backstage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis before tonight's pay-per-view. Going into the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match, Natalya admits she's nervous, scared and excited but says this is one of the biggest matches in her career. She calls the match a huge deal and says it shows WWE is breaking down barriers with women more than ever before.


