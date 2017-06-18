- As seen above, John Cena has a new series on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel - Hard Nocks South Life. The series features Cena and his trainer, Rob "Spray" MacIntyre, from the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa.

Lana tweeted the following on her match with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view:

Dare to dream. Tonight history is being made at #MITB ! Good luck to the women in the ladder match & good luck to me ! #RAVISHING ?? pic.twitter.com/v1QgySKjKS — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) June 18, 2017

- Below is video of Natalya backstage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis before tonight's pay-per-view. Going into the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match, Natalya admits she's nervous, scared and excited but says this is one of the biggest matches in her career. She calls the match a huge deal and says it shows WWE is breaking down barriers with women more than ever before.

