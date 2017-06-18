Source: Times of India

The Times Of India recently caught up with Jinder Mahal ahead of his match with Randy Orton at Money In The Bank. Below are some highlights from the interview:

"The viewers and the fans hesitate to see me as a main-event guy. That is a challenge, my biggest challenge. Right now, my goal is to change people's perception and make them believe that I belong here, and that I deserve to be the champion."

Enjoying the jibes:

"Definitely, as an Indian, I'm seen as an outsider, and definitely, the jeers come from that. But I enjoy it, I even encourage it. Whatever noise they make when I'm in the ring, it motivates me, drives me to do better. I enjoy those jibes so I'm not affected by that at all."

His goals:

"I've been champion for less than a month now. I want to remain champion for a long time and be remembered as one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time, definitely a future Hall of Famer. I want to be WWE Champion by the time WWE returns to India to do a live show, so that I can face and beat guys like Randy Orton, John Cena, or AJ Styles in front of the Indian fans."

Jinder also spoke about the abundance of talent in India, idolizing The Great Khali, not being involved in politics, and more. Read the interview in its entirety here.

