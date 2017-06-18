Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Money In The Bank Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's PPV, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis as Renee Young welcomes us. She's joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype the show and send us to Dash Fuentes in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos later tonight. Back to the panel for some WWE Network hype. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. She talks about the MITB Ladder Match and her title defense against Lana tonight. Renee reveals that the women's MITB match will kick off the show. Booker goes with Tamina Snuka while Sam picks Charlotte Flair to win.

- We come back and go to Dasha in the Social Media Lounge. She's with The Usos and they really don't want to answer any fan questions but they do. They mention possibly going at it with The Hardys. We get a discussion on tonight's SmackDown Tag Team Title match. Sam believes The New Day can win but Booker goes with The Usos. We take a break and come back to Renee talking about tonight's SmackDown Women's Title match. We get a video showing what led to Lana getting a title shot. Booker predicts Naomi to retain but Sam goes with Lana. Renee agrees with Booker. We take another break.

- We get a video package and discussion on tonight's WWE Title match. Booker picks Jinder Mahal to retain but Sam goes with Randy Orton. Renee leads us to a break with a promo for Great Balls of Fire.

The Hype Bros. vs. The Colon

Back from the break and we go to Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton at ringside. They show us Zack Ryder's return to TV from this past week. Ryder hits the ring with partner Mojo Rawley as The Hype Bros. have officially reunited. The Colons are waiting in the ring.

Ryder starts off with Epico but Epico gets the upperhand and mocks him. Ryder comes back with a dropkick for a 2 count. Mojo tags in for some double teaming. Mojo with a clothesline for a 2 count. Epico turns it around as Primo comes in. Primo works Mojo over and takes him to the corner.

Primo keeps control but Mojo stops him from tagging. Mojo scoops Primo and slams him. Ryder comes back in for more double teaming. Ryder readies for a Broski Boot but Epico pulls him to safety. Ryder takes them both out and brings Primo back in. The Colons turn it around and take out Ryder's knee as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ryder tries to tag but Epico stops him and continues working on the knee. Epico runs into a big boot but drops Ryder and covers for a 2 count. Primo tags in for some double teaming. Primo works on Ryder's knee and talks some trash. Ryder finally gets in a neckbreaker. Mojo gets the hot tag and unloads on Primo. Mojo hits the Hyper Drive but Epico breaks the pin. Ryder drops Epico in the corner and hits a Broski Boot. Primo misses in the corner and gets rocked by Mojo. Ryder tags in and nails the Rough Ryder for the pin.

Winners: The Hype Bros.

- After the match, Ryder and Mojo stand tall as we go to replays. The celebration continues as Tom sends us back to the panel.

- We go back to the panel for discussion and a video on tonight's main event. Sam goes with Sami and Booker goes with AJ to win the match. That's it for the pre-show.

- The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view opens with a video package.

- We're live from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.

MITB Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Becky Lynch

We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. There are ladders all over the place. Greg Hamilton does the introductions for the first-ever Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the women's division. Becky Lynch is out next. Tamina Snuka is out next as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Carmella is out next with James Ellsworth and Natalya is last. We get a video package for the match.

