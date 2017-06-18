- WWE posted the video above featuring the ending to the 2013 WWE Money In The Bank ladder match. The ending featured Paul Heyman turning on CM Punk, allowing Randy Orton to win the briefcase.
- Below is the latest WWE #BLN1 tease for this Monday, this one featuring The Undertaker. The other teases have featured Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Andre the Giant, as seen below. As noted, it is rumored that the #BLN teases are related to WWE 2K18, with Seth Rollins rumored to be on the cover.
"DTA. Don't trust anybody." #BLN1 #ThisMonday pic.twitter.com/QFfUOi617Z— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2017
"No man can stop a giant." #BLN1 #ThisMonday pic.twitter.com/tMa8mpZxp3— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2017
"To be the man, you gotta beat the man." #BLN1 #ThisMonday pic.twitter.com/ydV9CMJw5D— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2017
