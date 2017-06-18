- WWE posted the video above featuring the ending to the 2013 WWE Money In The Bank ladder match. The ending featured Paul Heyman turning on CM Punk, allowing Randy Orton to win the briefcase.

John Cena took part in a Facebook Live chat this afternoon to promo the second episode of American Grit airing tonight. During the Q&A, Cena was asked who he predicted to win the WWE Money In The Bank ladder match tonight. Cena said that while he's been fond of Shinsuke Nakamura, but he doesn't know because it's up for grabs. Cena was also asked about the Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal WWE Championship match, and again couldn't provide a prediction, but noted that all it takes is one RKO.

- Below is the latest WWE #BLN1 tease for this Monday, this one featuring The Undertaker. The other teases have featured Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Andre the Giant, as seen below. As noted, it is rumored that the #BLN teases are related to WWE 2K18, with Seth Rollins rumored to be on the cover.

