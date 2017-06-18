- Above is tonight's WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
- WWE posted this video of James Ellsworth backstage at the Scottrade Center for tonight's pay-per-view. Ellsworth is backing Carmella to win the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match.
EXCLUSIVE: @realellsworth has a clear favorite in tonight's FIRST-EVER Women's #MITB #LadderMatch! #Duh pic.twitter.com/HAnobMV85v— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2017
