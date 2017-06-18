The Hype Bros. vs. The Colon

Back from the break and we go to Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton at ringside. They show us Zack Ryder's return to TV from this past week. Ryder hits the ring with partner Mojo Rawley as The Hype Bros. have officially reunited. The Colons are waiting in the ring.

Ryder starts off with Epico but Epico gets the upperhand and mocks him. Ryder comes back with a dropkick for a 2 count. Mojo tags in for some double teaming. Mojo with a clothesline for a 2 count. Epico turns it around as Primo comes in. Primo works Mojo over and takes him to the corner.

Primo keeps control but Mojo stops him from tagging. Mojo scoops Primo and slams him. Ryder comes back in for more double teaming. Ryder readies for a Broski Boot but Epico pulls him to safety. Ryder takes them both out and brings Primo back in. The Colons turn it around and take out Ryder's knee as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ryder tries to tag but Epico stops him and continues working on the knee. Epico runs into a big boot but drops Ryder and covers for a 2 count. Primo tags in for some double teaming. Primo works on Ryder's knee and talks some trash. Ryder finally gets in a neckbreaker. Mojo gets the hot tag and unloads on Primo. Mojo hits the Hyper Drive but Epico breaks the pin. Ryder drops Epico in the corner and hits a Broski Boot. Primo misses in the corner and gets rocked by Mojo. Ryder tags in and nails the Rough Ryder for the pin.

Winners: The Hype Bros.

After the match, Ryder and Mojo stand tall as we go to replays. The celebration continues as Tom sends us back to the panel.

