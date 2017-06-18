MITB Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Becky Lynch

We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. There are ladders all over the place. Greg Hamilton does the introductions for the first-ever Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the women's division. Becky Lynch is out next. Tamina Snuka is out next as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Carmella is out next with James Ellsworth and Natalya is last. We get a video package for the match.

The bell rings and they scramble for ladders on the floor. Tamina dominates early on and is in the ring alone with a ladder. Charlotte runs in and unloads on Tamina, dropping her with a big boot. Natalya with a discus clothesline on Flair. Flair fights her off and tosses her. Becky is also in the mix. Tamina splashes Becky in the corner. Carmella comes in but Tamina hits her with a Samoan Drop. Carmella rolls back out of the ring. Tamina grabs a ladder and drops Natalya. Tamina lays a ladder across the middle rope in the corner and catapults Natalya into it. Tamina stands tall and poses to boos.

It comes down to Natalya and Becky fighting for a ladder after Becky dropped Tamina with it. They both drop Tamina when she comes back up. Becky drops Natalya and kicks Carmella off the apron. Becky turns around to Natalya scooping her and slamming her on top of a ladder. Natalya positions a ladder and climbs up for the briefcase. She gets her fingers on it but Flair runs up and grabs her. Natalya kicks Flair to the mat. Charlotte tries again but Natalya sends her down and keeps going for the briefcase. Flair brings Natalya down with an Electric Chair. Carmella stops Flair and ends up at the top of the ladder with her. They trade shots. Tamina pushes the ladder over and they land hard.

Natalya hits Tamina with a ladder now. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Natalya goes for a ladder but Becky grabs her. Natalya drops her and goes for a Sharpshooter, locking it in. Carmella breaks it with a superkick to Natalya's face. Flair tosses Carmella and goes at it with Natalya. Natalya with a butterfly suplex. Natalya looks up. Becky whips Natalya into a ladder in the corner and sends her to the floor. Becky climbs a ladder but Carmella stops her, sending her into the corner. Becky blocks a shot into the steel. Carmella takes Becky down and looks to climb as Ellsworth cheers her on. Carmella climbs but Flair pulls her down and boots her. Tamina drops Natalya on the floor. Flair climbs the ladder and touches the case but Tamina hits her from behind. They fight on the ladder. Tamina headbutts Charlotte to the mat.

Charlotte ends up sending Tamina to the floor and ramming her back into the steel steps. Charlotte goes back in but Natalya grabs her leg. Flair kicks Natalya away and goes to the top rope. Charlotte leaps and takes out both Natalya and Tamina from the top on the floor. Carmella climbs the ladder but Becky brings her down with a powerbomb. Fans chant for Becky as she climbs up now. Ellsworth comes in and tips the ladder, causing Becky to hit the top rope. Fans boo Ellsworth. He tries to wake Carmella up now. Ellsworth looks up as a "yes!" chant starts. He climbs for the briefcase. Ellsworth unhooks the briefcase to a big pop. He drops it down to Carmella and the bell rings.

Winner: Carmella

Ellsworth starts skipping around and celebrating. We see the referees arguing at ringside. Ellsworth goes over and argues with them. Ellsworth takes the mic from Hamilton and announces Carmella as the winner and the first Miss Money In the Bank. Carmella stands tall and raises the briefcase. Carmella stands on the ladder with the briefcase as her music hits. We go to replays and come back to Ellsworth leaving with Carmella as they celebrate. The other Superstars don't look happy at ringside.

