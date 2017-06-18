SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

We go to the ring and out comes The New Day with promos. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out next.

Jimmy Uso starts off with Kofi Kingston as Big E waits on the apron. Back and forth until Uso takes control. Jey Uso comes in and rocks Kofi. Big E ends up getting the tag and splashing Uso on the apron. Big E with a 2 count. The Usos go on to turn it around as Jimmy destroys Kofi on the floor. Uso brings it back in but quickly tosses Kofi back to the floor. Xavier Woods cheers Kofi on. The Usos double team Kofi and suplex him into the ring post. Big E comes over as the referee counts. Uso brings Kofi back into the ring and keeps him grounded.

The Usos keep control and come off the top. They stare Big E down and stand tall as some fans boo. Kofi fights The Usos off but he gets pulled to the floor and worked over. Fans try to rally for The New Day as Uso brings Kofi back in. More back and forth now. Big E finally gets the tag. He plants Jey into the mat and covers for a 2 count. Big E tries to rally the fans now. Big E scoops Uso for the Big Ending but it's blocked. Kofi tags in as Big E spears Jimmy off the apron. Kofi takes out Jey from the apron. Big E rolls Jimmy back in. He ducks Trouble In Paradise. More back and forth. Kofi crashes from the top. The Usos tag and double team Kofi, taking out his leg from the back.

Jey applies the half-crab to Kofi in the middle of the ring. Jimmy runs the ropes and dives out onto Big E. Big E catches him and suplexes him on the floor. Big E runs in but Jey breaks his submission and drops Big E. Kofi counters a superkick and drops Jey into a submission of his own. Jimmy comes over and Kofi breaks it. Kofi decks Jimmy. Kofi ends up hitting SOS on Jey for a close 2 count.

Big E tags in but Kofi goes down off a superkick. Jey climbs to the top for the splash on Kofi but Big E catches him on the way down as he's the legal man. Big E hits a Big Ending for the close pin as Jimmy breaks it just in time. Jimmy works over Big E. Woods gets on the apron with his trombone. Big E clotheslines Uso off the distraction but gets rolled up for a 2 count. Big E goes to spear Uso off the apron but they double team him with knees. Big E dumps them over the top on the opposite side of the ring now. Kofi tags in and goes to the top, leaping down to take out both of his opponents.

Kofi brings Jey back into the ring. Big E scoops him for the Midnight Hour and they hit it but Jimmy pulls Jey out of the ring right before the 3 count. Fans boo. The referee counts as The Usos head over to the timekeeper's area. They get their belts and leave as the 10 count hits.

Winners by Count Out: The New Day

The Usos leave with their titles as they still retain. The New Day looks on from the ring as we go to replays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Money In The Bank. To access our full Money In The Bank coverage, click here.

