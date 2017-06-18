SmackDown Women's Title Match: Lana vs. Naomi

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Lana is out next for her blue brand in-ring debut.

Hamilton does formal ring introductions. Naomi takes Lana to the corner and unloads early on. The referee warns her and backs her off. Lana runs Naomi over and slams her by her hair. Naomi gets up and drops Lana with a kick. Naomi keeps control and takes Lana head first into the turnbuckle. Lana moves and Naomi misses a crossbody. Lana with a 2 count. Fans chant for Rusev as Lana keeps control and kicks Naomi off the apron.

Lana brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Lana with knees to the back now. Naomi fights up but Lana slams her right back to the mat. Lana nails a suplex into the bottom rope and Naomi clutches the knee. Lana with another suplex into the middle rope. Lana bends the knee around the bottom rope and keeps control of the match. Lana keeps Naomi grounded and focuses on her knee.

Naomi fights out and ends up hitting a Rear View for a 2 count. Lana rolls to the floor and kicks Naomi in the face. Lana comes back in and drops Naomi. Lana hits her sitdown spinebuster for a 2 count. The music hits and out comes Carmella with her MITB briefcase. Ellsworth is with her. She walks to the timekeeper's area but changes her mind on cashing in. Lana covers Naomi for a 1 count. Lana mounts Naomi and works her over now. Lana goes for her finisher again but Naomi counters and turns it into a submission. Lana taps for the bell.

Winner: Naomi

After the match, Naomi stands tall with the belt as Carmella raises the briefcase and taunts her from ringside. Naomi celebrates and raises the title as Carmella leaves with Ellsworth and we go to replays.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Money In The Bank. To access our full Money In The Bank coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.