Maria Kanellis made her return to WWE TV on tonight's Money In the Bank pay-per-view and brought husband Mike Bennett with her. The two are now being billed as Mike & Maria Kanellis.

The former ROH and Impact Wrestling stars, who were married in 2014, cut a promo and announced that they are here to educate the people of SmackDown on the meaning of love.

You can see a few shots from the debut below:

