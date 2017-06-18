Maria Kanellis made her return to WWE TV on tonight's Money In the Bank pay-per-view and brought husband Mike Bennett with her. The two are now being billed as Mike & Maria Kanellis.
You can see a few shots from the debut below:
Former @WWE Superstar @MariaLKanellis is BACK, and she's brought her partner in love @RealMikeBennett with her to #SDLive! #MITB pic.twitter.com/qDKhzCi7Ff— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 19, 2017
Wow. @RealMikeBennett and @MariaLKanellis = GOALS! ?????????? #MITB pic.twitter.com/9hpJyrE15q— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017
NO, YOU AREN'T SEEING THINGS! "The First Lady" @MariaLKanellis is BACK, and she brought her partner in love @RealMikeBennett with her! #MITB pic.twitter.com/s2XEZ8CvWI— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017
