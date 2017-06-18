- Above is the opening video used for tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

- As seen below, Nikki Bella is backstage for tonight's MITB pay-per-view. She tweeted the following photo after the opening match:

Backstage watching #MITB & goodness I want to forearm the hell out of James! So proud of my SmackDown Live Women! They killed it!! N pic.twitter.com/j18oI5Sfli — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 19, 2017

- As noted, tonight's MITB opener saw Carmella win the first-ever women's MITB Ladder Match thanks to a major assist from James Ellsworth. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following on the finish:

This is not what I had envisioned for the FIRST EVER Women's #MITB match. @realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE just robbed the #WWE Universe. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 19, 2017

Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017

