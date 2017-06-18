Welcome to WrestlingINC.com live coverage of WWE Talking Smack. Get all the fallout from WWE Money In The Bank including guests from all the big matches. Announced guests include SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Naomi, and the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

To let others join in on the action, give this post a quick SHARE using the buttons on the page. For the most updated coverage, hit the REFRESH button on your browser every few moments.

- Renee Young and Booker T are our hosts. They go over the initial shock they feel in Corbin grabbing the MITB briefcase.

- We move quickly to the Women's MITB Ladder Match, which Carmella won in controversial fashion, with James Ellsworth scaling the ladder to get the briefcase for his boo. They still try to treat the match as a groundbreaking and historic match, but Young feels the same as most of our viewership, that it hurts the women that worked for it in the ring.

- Naomi joins the show. She says she calls her submission she won with tonight the FTG (Feel The Glow). Naomi and Booker trade jabs since he picked against her on the Kickoff Show. They continue their banter, but Naomi remains positive. They talk about Carmella teasing the cashing in of the briefcase. Naomi says it wouldn't have mattered, that she would still be the champion either way. After saying that he's ragged on Naomi in the past, Booker now puts her over in a strong fashion. Renee says Naomi is in a good spot in her career. They move to the MITB match. Naomi says since Ellsworth was out there, everyone should have had the opportunity to have another person. Booker points out that the match was in "No DQ" rules, which means foul is fair.

- They talk about the authority figures being offsite, but noting their reactions on social media, and their imminent return this week, including Daniel Bryan's confirmed return this Tuesday on SD Live.

- Jinder Mahal steps in and says he's sorry to interrupt, but the WWE Champion has arrived. He wishes a Happy Father's Day to Booker T, and also "Cowboy" Bob Orton, the HOF father of Randy Orton. They show the replay of Orton decimating the Singh Brothers, who smartly are not on the show. Mahal says he has ring awareness, and that's why he's still the champ. He mistakenly calls Orton a 14-time champ (actually 13). Mahal says Orton is past his prime. The champ says he's the hardest working guy in the WWE, and once someone outworks him, he'll gladly give them the title. Booker asks what Mahal thinks of the American people. Mahal says the American people should idolize him and have his poster in their bedrooms, that they are jealous of him, and hate him due to the color of his skin. They awkwardly move to the Baron Corbin victory in the MITB match. Mahal says he will simply not be outworked by anyone, including Corbin. They go on to talk about Mahal's inspiration to India, and Mahal begins to speak to "his people" in Punjabi.

- Speaking of Corbin, he waltzes in with a nice shiner and makes his first confrontation with the champion. When asked about hard work, Corbin says hard work is for those with no talent. Corbin says he doesn't need abs like Mahal's to do what he does. Corbin says Nakamura's theme is too long, and he didn't want to wait all night to get to the ring. Booker T says he likes Corbin's style, being about two things, check and championships. Booker tries to get Corbin's strategy in cashing in the contract. Corbin says he enjoys the champion having the nervous tick knowing that he's around. Corbin says he didn't take any shortcuts "once the bell rang," which is technically true. When asked about Mahal, Corbin says the champ should keep his head on a swivel.

- They segue out of the interview where Corbin somewhat awkwardly says he may cash in on Tuesday, which I believe was a mistake. They announce the return of Daniel Bryan on Tuesday and sign off.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.